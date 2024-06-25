Katie Holmes receives award in Italy in stunning off-white gown

Katie Holmes has had a busy week. After attending various events commemorating her daughter's graduation, she traveled to Italy to attend the Filming Italy Sardinia Festival, where she was welcomed with an award. She attended the event looking stunning in an off-white gown.

© Daniele Venturelli Katie Holmes in Italy

Holmes took various photos at the event, including at the red carpet and on the stage. She received the recognition alongside her fellow actor Matt Bomer, who recently received acclaim for her work in the series "Fellow Travelers." Holmes looked proud onstage, holding on to her trophy. She styled her dress with some open-toed heels and a striking golden necklace. She kept her makeup and styling to a minimum, wearing her hair long and wavy.

She also took photos with Bomer, with the two smiling brightly at the cameras. For the occasion, Bomer wore a black button-up that he paired with a matching jacket. He wore white pants, adding a pop of color and personality to the look.

© Daniele Venturelli Katie Holmes and Matt Bomer

Holmes celebrated her daughter's graduation

Over the past week, Holmes has been busy celebrating her daughter's graduation. Suri Cruise will soon be moving on to the next stage of her life, where she'll be attending college at Carnegie Mellon, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She's been photographed making the most of the city and her friends, attending prom, and spending some quality time with her rumored boyfriend, Toby Cohen.

Suri's move from New York will likely be a big change for Holmes, who's often spotted around the city going on dinners and shopping adventures with her daughter. Holmes rarely discusses her daughter with the media, but it's clear she loves her daughter very much. "I'm very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent," she said in an interview with Glamour in 2023. "She's an incredible person."