Meet Suri Cruise's prom date and rumored boyfriend, Toby Cohen

Suri Cruise has had a big year. The daughter of Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes recently celebrated her graduation, sharing the news that she'd be attending Carnegie Mellon University to study dance in the fall. She celebrated her prom this week, attending a party in New York alongside fellow high school senior Toby Cohen.

© GrosbyGroup Suri Cruise and Toby Cohen

After the two attended prom together, The Daily Mail reports that Cohen has various social media profiles exploring his interest in music. While his profiles are currently set to private, over the past years he's shared videos on his TikTok and YouTube platforms where he's covered various songs. His TikTok videos have racked up to 97,000 likes, showing that he's consistent with his work, and has amassed a following. Toby was also featured at his high school recital this year, where he was recorded playing the piano and singing. It appears like he'll be attending Berklee College of Music in the fall, in Boston.

Earlier this week, photos captured Suri and Toby attending their prom. The party was hosted in Midtown Manhattan, at the Ascent Lounge, where the two looked happy alongside their friends, with them holding on to each other. Holmes wore a stunning dress made out of different shades of maroon that she paired with some heels. She wore some jewelry and had her hair long and straightened. In the case of Toby, he wore a navy suit with a matching tie, brown shoes, and a light blue button-up shirt. Their relationship marks Suri's first public romance.

© GrosbyGroup Suri Cruise, Toby Cohen and friends

Suri and Toby were spotted in Central Park

Following their prom, the pair were spotted on a walk by Central Park, where the two were seen kissing and smiling together. They looked happy, with Toby wearing some joggers and a Guns and Roses tee, while Suri wore some running shorts and a grey MIT t-shirt.