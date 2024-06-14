Suri Cruise, Barron Trump, and more celebrity kids are going to college; Check out where

It’s graduation season! Celebrities have been sharing their children’s achievements, with many of them revealing where the kids will be attending college and spending the next four years of their lives. Over the past couple of months, parents like Donald and Melania Trump, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, and Katie Holmes have been celebrating their kids’ achievements. Scroll down to learn some of their future plans:

Barron Trump

©GettyImages



Barron Trump at his graduation

Barron Trump graduated from Oxbridge Academy earlier this year, with his parents and his grandfather attending the ceremony. Donald Trump revealed that his son was interested in following in his footsteps and attending the University of Pennsylvania, but the news have yet to be confirmed.

Violet Affleck

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s eldest child, Violet, graduated earlier this year. Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were photographed attending her graduation party, with the two holding on to a big box as they entered the event.

While Violet’s future plans have not been confirmed, she recently was featured on an image alongside some friends, and was seen wearing a Yale University sweater.

Moses Martin

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s son Moses Martin graduated this year. Martin revealed in his Instagram Bio that he’d be attending Brown University.

Suri Cruise

©GrosbyGroup



Suri Cruise in New York

Lastly, Suri Cruise appears to be attending Carnegie Mellon, a school located in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. She was featured in one of her classmate’s TikToks, where she’s seen smiling and showing off her school’s sweatshirt.