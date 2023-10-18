Gwyneth Paltrow says she might disappear from public life

Gwyneth Paltrow has had an incredible career in the spotlight, but once she sells Goop, we may never see her again. The actress and businesswoman built the company reportedly worth $250 million, and although she isn’t ready to sell, she might say goodbye to fame once she does.



In a recent interview with Bustle, the “Shallow Hal” star opened up about aging, beauty, her family, and more. The 51-year-old brought up disappearing from the public eye- twice. When presented with the idea that she could be the person who teaches the world how to head into our 70s and 80s with grace she replied, “I’ll probably try, knowing myself. Or I might be like, ‘F*ck this.’ I might just disappear, and no one will ever see me again.”



If Paltrow does decide to disappear, it will probably be after she sells Goop. But they’re not ready to sell yet, with Paltrow saying, “I need a few more years.” But once she does, she explained, “I will literally disappear from public life. No one will ever see me again.”

The powerhouse navigates her busy company while being a mom to her children, Apple Martin, 19, and Moses Martin, 17, from her former marriage to Chris Martin. Paltrow is also the stepmom to her husband Brad Falchuk’s children, Brody, 17, and Isabella, 19. If she doesn’t decide to sell Goop, there’s always the option that one of them could take it over.

While Paltrow says Apple and her sorority sisters are “so into Goop,” right now, she cares most about being a student, and is a very private person. “She just wants to be a kid and be at school and learn,” she said, adding, “But there’s nothing wrong with doing or wanting to do what your parents do.”

In the end, Paltrow says she just hopes that her children “always feel free to pursue exactly what they want to do, irrespective of what anybody’s going to think or say.”