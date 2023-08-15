Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin lookalike son attend concert

Gwyneth Paltrow and her son Moses were spotted at the Ed Sheeran concert in Los Angeles. The two were dressed comfortably for the occasion, and were wearing matching shades of blue.

Paltrow and Moses, her 17 year old son who looks strikingly like his father Chris Martin, were both wearing similar shades of navy. While Paltrow wore a knitted sweater, some jeans, and sunglasses, her son wore jeans, a white top and a navy jacket.

The two were guests at a concert that hosted some of the biggest celebrities in the industry, including Paul McCartney, Jerry Seinfeld, and Michael J. Fox.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin

Earlier in the summer, Paltrow and her son were seen enjoying themselves on a trip to Europe. Paltrow shared various images on her social media, showing herself and her son at the Fondazione Prada. Over the course of their trip, the two were spotted attending a Coldplay concert in Milan, and also grabbing some lunch with Chris Martin.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin’s relationship

Martin and Paltrow share two kids, Apple, 19, and Moses. The couple met in the year 2002, backstage at one of Coldplay’s concerts. They married in 2003, and were together for over a decade, announcing their split in 2014.

“I think Chris and I were meant to be together and have our kids,” said Paltrow to PEOPLE. "But our relationship is much better like this: friends and co-parents and family."