Gwyneth Paltrow compares Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck’s skills in bed: ‘Technically excellent’

Gwyneth Paltrow is looking back at her past romantic relationships and sharing some intimate details about her experiences. The Hollywood star talked about Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck during a recent episode of ‘Call Her Daddy.’

The 50-year-old actress revealed that both actors were “good kissers,” at the time they dated. “This is really hard,” she said when asked about who was better in bed.

“Brad was like the sort of major chemistry, love of your life, kind,” she explained. “And then Ben was, like, technically excellent,” Gwyneth said. “I can’t believe my daughter is listening to this!”

Gwyneth is known to be open about her relationships, including her divorce from Coldplay singer Chris Martin. She also played “F–k, Marry, Kill,” choosing between Affleck, Pitt, and Martin.

“I think Brad,” the actress said, adding that she would remarry Martin and would “do that all again” because without he wouldn’t have “the loves of [her] life,” referring to her two kids. “Ben, yeah, God bless him,” she laughed.

The actress was engaged to Pitt in 1996, however, they decided to call it quits after one year. She went on to date Affleck on and off from 1997 to 2000.

Gwyneth tied the knot in 2003 and welcomed two kids with the singer. They successfully co-parent 18-year-old Apple and 17-year-old Moses.