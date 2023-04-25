HOLLYWOOD

Brad Pitt will compete with F1 star Lewis Hamilton in new film: British Grand Prix

The film is set to be released in theaters in 2024, and executives want the story to be as realistic as possible.

By Daniel Neira -Los Angeles

Brad Pitt is getting ready to race in the F1. The Hollywood star is set to compete with British racing driver Lewis Hamilton this summer as part of his upcoming film.

It was reported by The Sun that the actor will be racing the first parade lap at the British Grand Prix. “Watching Brad Pitt leading the field in the British Grand Prix will be an incredible and surreal moment for TV viewers and fans at Silverstone this July,” a source shared with the publication.

F1 Grand Prix of USA©GettyImages

The storyline follows Brad’s character, who is a veteran driver coming out of retirement to mentor a young driver. More details about the project are still under wraps, including the title of the film.

“It’s a cool project [and] spending good time with Brad is pretty epic,” Lewis said, as he is very much involved in the production with his company Dawn Apollo Films.

F1 Grand Prix of Australia©GettyImages

The film is set to be released in theaters in 2024, and executives want the story to be as realistic as possible. Lewis has been previously involved in filmmaking, with ‘Cars 2,’ ‘Cars 3,’ and ‘Zoolander 2.’ He is also in talks with Apple for a new documentary about his personal and professional life.

Brad has been working nonstop on multiple projects. He was recently spotted with George Clooney filming his upcoming thriller ‘Wolves’ in New York City. Fans of the two stars shared their excitement to see the pair reunited and working together in Chinatown for their new project for Apple TV.

