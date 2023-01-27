Brad Pitt and George Clooney spotted in all-black outfits on the set of ‘Wolves’ in NYC

Brad Pitt and George Clooney were spotted filming their upcoming thriller ‘Wolves’ in New York City. Fans of the two stars shared their excitement to see the pair reunited and working together in Chinatown for their new project for Apple TV.

The two actors were photographed Thursday night on the set of the production wearing all-black outfits while filming one of the scenes. Brad wore a black leather jacket while George wore a black turtleneck over a black jacket. The pair could be seen as handsome as ever getting into character.

The Oscar winners became a fan-favorite duo after working on three installments of the Ocean’s franchise, and in the 2008 film ‘Burn After Reading.’ Not only are they known for sharing very good chemistry on screen, but they are also really good friends in real life.

George previously talked to People about their new project and how the collaboration happened. “He’s a friend of mine and we have a really good time together,” the 61-year-old actor said, adding that he was “really looking forward” to start filming with the 59-year-old star.

Brad was recently photographed in Mexico with his new girlfriend Ines de Ramon. According to People, they arrived in Cabo San Lucas — a popular celeb destination— to celebrate New Year’s Eve together. “They are dating and having fun,” a source told the publication. “They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it.”

George has been keeping his personal life private lately and seems to be focused on his family life and new projects, sharing quality time with his wife Amal Clooney and their children at home.