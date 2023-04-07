Why Brad Pitt let 105-year-old man live rent free at his Los Angeles home

Brad Pitt has proved to be a very good neighbor. It seems the Hollywood star allowed a widowed man to live in his Los Angeles residence until his death at 105, according to actress Cassandra Peterson, best known for her iconic ‘Elvira’ character.

Cassandra was the previous owner of the property located in Los Feliz, California, until 1994 when the actor bought it. “He was very, very kind to the husband,” she said during an interview with People, explaining that the man’s wife passed away.

“The husband, John, lived there. I know that Brad allowed him to live there without paying anything until he died,” she said to the publication. His decision of letting the man live at his property came after the actor purchased multiple houses in the area. It was also reported that Brad used to live there with ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their six children at the time.

“I think there were like 22 houses that were contiguous to the edge of the property,” Cassandra said. “And every time they came up, he bought one.” Brad apparently bought the property but arranged the deal with the man, so he wouldn’t have to pay rent while living there.

“I imagine Brad was thinking, ‘Well, you know, he can live there till he dies, which might be any minute now,’” the actress added, joking that the man “just kept living forever.”