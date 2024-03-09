Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon finalizes divorce from her ex

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, has finalized her divorce from her ex. de Ramon was married to actor Paul Wesley, with him filing for divorce on February of last year.

©GettyImages



Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon

de Ramon and Wesley married in 2019, and cited irreconcilable differences as the cause for the separation. She started dating Brad Pitt in the fall of 2023, with the relationship slowly growing serious and gaining press notoriety.

"They met through a mutual friend. She is very nice," said a source to PEOPLE. "Ines is cute, fun and energetic. She has a great personality. Brad enjoys spending time with her.”

Later on, sources claimed Pitt enjoyed being with her and was dating her exclusively. “[Brad and Ines] spend as much of their free time together as possible, despite their busy schedules,” said a source to US Weekly. “He really enjoys being with her because she’s such an uplifting energy, she consistently looks on the bright side of things, and is always up for an adventure. He also appreciates that she’s super laid back and has such a positive outlook on life.”

Pitt and de Ramon’s relationship grows more serious

©GettyImages



Bradley Cooper and Brad Pitt

Over the past months, the couple has moved in together and seems to be happier than ever. A source revealed to PEOPLE that while they spend most of their time at his place, de Ramon still has her own home.

Pitt and de Ramon have remained private about their relationship, rarely making public appearances. Their most recent appearance was at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, which honored BPitt’s close friend, Bradley Cooper. Pitt gave a speech for his friend and was spotted in the audience alongside de Ramon.