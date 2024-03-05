Penelope Cruz and Brad Pitt star as romantic couple in new Chanel film at Paris Fashion Week

Brad Pitt and Penelope Cruz are the latest on-screen couple. The two Hollywood stars surprised attendees at Chanel’s Fall/Winter Womenswear 2024/2025 Ready-to-Wear show, after opening the exclusive event with a short film in black and white, which paid tribute to the French resort of Deauville, known as the first place a Chanel store opened, more than a century ago.

The two actors reenacted scenes from the 1966 film ‘A Man and a Woman.’ Following the show, Penelope talked to Vogue about her experience working closely with Brad for the first time.

“The shoot with Chanel lasted for two days, and we had a great time. We all wished he could have been here today. But he’s working on a film which—by the way—he’s doing with my husband. But I had a great time working with Brad,” she said to the publication.

Penelope described the premiere of the short film as “such a beautiful moment,” and shared her thoughts on the performance of the stars in the original film, Anouk Aimée and Jean-Louis Trintignant, as well as her experience working with directors Inez & Vinoodh.

“I think Inez & Vinoodh did something incredible. A Man and a Woman is one of my favorite films ever, and Claude Lelouch is one of my favorite directors. And Anouk Aimée has always been one of my favorite actresses. And she’s such a beauty, such a fashion icon,” she added.

Chanel paid homage to the place that “inspired Gabrielle Chanel the invention of an allure,” describing the collection as “long, romantic silhouettes imagined by Virginie Viard [taking] their vibrant or pastel shades from the ever-changing colors of the Deauville sky, along with brown and gold lamé,” as detailed by the fashion brand.