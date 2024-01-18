Penélope Cruz discusses Javier Bardem’s ‘incredible’ impressions

Penélope Cruz is shedding a light on her life with Javier Bardem. The two, who met in 1992 while shooting the film “Jamon, Jamon,” have been together since 2008 and share two kids together. In a new interview, Cruz discussed her life with her husband and mentioned her children.

©GettyImages



Penelope Cruz at an Oscars event

In an interview with Elle, Cruz was interviewed for her work in “Ferrari.” And while she steered clear of personal topics, she shed a light on some of the details of her everyday life, which is made up of her husband and her children, Luna, 10, and Leo, 12. “He sings and he’s a great dancer,” she said of Bardem, who’s starred in some musicals. “And he does this amazing impression of Mick Jagger. He’ll imitate Al Pacino and De Niro talking to each other. It’s incredible.”

Cruz also revealed thar Bardem’s impressions can occur in “any situation,” which seems pretty accurate, considering he’s done them on late night shows. In an appearance on The Kimmel Show, Bardem showed off his inner Mick Jagger, wowing the audience.

Cruz and Bardem’s decision to keep her children away from the spotlight

In the interview, Cruz also briefly touched upon her children. While she avoided sharing any characteristics and personality traits about them, she made it clear how much she values their independence. “It’s for them to decide if they are going to have a job that is more exposed to the public or not,” she said when asked about their creativity. “They can talk about that when they’re ready.”

Cruz also revealed that they’re not in social media. She said her kids “don’t even have phones. It’s so easy to be manipulated, especially if you have a brain that is still forming. And who pays the price? Not us, not our generation, who, maybe at 25, learned how a BlackBerry worked. It’s a cruel experiment on children, on teenagers.”