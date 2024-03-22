Penélope Cruz reveals she almost adopted a child when she was 20

Penélope Cruz treasures her kids above all else. In a new interview, the Spanish actress revealed that having children changed her outlook on life and her approach to her career. She also revealed that she tried to adopt a child when she was in her 20’s.

Penelope Cruz at the Goya Awards

Cruz was recently featured in Elle Spain, where she discussed her approach to art and her children with her husband, Javier Bardem. She also discussed her experience with adoption. “I tried to adopt alone when I was 20, in a trip to India, but that ultimately didn’t happen,” she said.

Cruz discussed raising her children, Leo, 13, and Luna, 10, revealing that they’re at the center of her life. “I worked a lot before, and at a crazy rhythm becaise it was what I had to do when I made four movies a year. But today I feel very lucky that all I’ve planted allows me to choose what to do, when and where.”

“Sometimes they offer me something that it’s set during the kids’ school year, or it’s not in our city, or not in the summer, and because of that I say no. And I’ll never regret that. Ever since the children were born we do everything we can to be here as they grow up. It’s the most important thing for us both.”

Cruz’s ‘sacred rule’ when it comes to her kids

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem

Cruz also discussed her main rule when it comes to raising children, and that’s guarding their privacy. “I have a sacred rule and that’s that we don’t talk about them,” she said. “If one day they have a job that faces the public, well they’ll have to learn how to face that. But now they’re just kids that we protect.”