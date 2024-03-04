Salma Hayek has been photographed wearing a series of head-turning looks while attending Paris Fashion Week and Milan Fashion Week. The Mexican star has shown off her incredible style, having fun and experimenting with vibrant patterns and colorful ensembles.

The actress has documented some of her most fun moments, joined by her husband François-Henri Pinault, and hanging out with her celebrity friends, including Kim Kardashian, and A$AP Rocky. Here are some of her latest looks!