Balenciaga took Hollywood by storm, captivating A-listers like Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Salma Hayek and more at its Los Angeles show on Saturday. The event showcased the fashion house’s much-anticipated Fall 2024 collection, marking its first-ever runway in the city of stars.

In a surprising twist, the Spanish fashion house added an element of mystery by keeping the L.A. show secret until the last minute. Journalists and guests received a unique package containing a silver ingot shaped like an energy bar the day before the event, hinting at a special collaboration with Erewhon, a natural food and products grocery store based in the city. The collab was unveiled with a charcoal-based drink available in Balenciaga stores, accompanied by a line of T-shirts and sweatshirts bearing the names of both iconic brands.

Hancock Park, an upscale residential area in Los Angeles known for its picturesque Tudor and Italian Renaissance-style mansions, served as the surprise venue for the show. Guests were treated to a unique experience on Windsor Boulevard, lined with palm trees and cordoned off for this exclusive occasion, adding an extra touch of glamour to Balenciaga’s Hollywood debut.

Scroll below to see our favorite celebrities look stunning at this glamorous fashion event.