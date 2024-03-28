Alessandro Michele takes the reins as creative director of Valentino

Valentino has recently significantly changed its high fashion industry by appointing Alessandro Michele as its new creative director. Michele, who had a successful career at Gucci, will now lead the Rome-based couture house, taking over from Pierpaolo Piccioli, who had been with the brand for 25 years.

The confirmation of Michele’s arrival comes on the heels of intense speculation, fueled initially by reports from WWD last Friday. Market sources hinted at Piccioli’s imminent departure, further suggesting that negotiations were underway to secure Michele as his successor. With the dust barely settled on these rumors, Valentino’s internal statement has now solidified Michele’s position, indicating his official start date as Tuesday and teasing fashion enthusiasts with the promise of his inaugural collection for spring 2025.

©GettyImages



This transition marks a pivotal moment for Valentino, signaling the beginning of a new chapter under Michele’s visionary guidance. Having garnered widespread acclaim for his boundary-pushing designs and a keen eye for reinvention during his tenure at Gucci, Michele brings a wealth of experience and a distinctive creative perspective. His departure from Gucci in November 2022 left an indelible mark, but his arrival at Valentino ignites fresh excitement and speculation within the industry.

Michele’s appointment represents a strategic pivot for Valentino, positioning the brand to embrace innovation while staying true to its rich heritage. As the fashion world eagerly awaits Michele’s debut collection for Valentino, expectations run high for the creative direction he will chart. Under Michele’s leadership, the iconic fashion house is set to embark on an exciting journey of innovation, artistry, and unmatched skill.