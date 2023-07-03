Cardi B takes Paris Fashion Week by storm in a show-stopping black Schiaparelli ensemble that oozes glamour and sophistication. The Grammy-winning Dominican descent rapper turned heads as she graced the opening of Couture Week, proving once again that she’s a force to be reckoned with in the fashion world.

Decked out in a custom couture creation by Schiaparelli’s talented creative director, Daniel Roseberry, the mom of two exudes confidence and style. Her bold ensemble perfectly captures the essence of the iconic fashion house, showcasing her fashion-forward sensibilities.