The Met Gala was last night, and we saw some of the biggest names in entertainment walk the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. This year’s theme was Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty which acted as the dress code for the evening. Celebrities teamed up with designers to create incredible looks, accessorizing with jewels, handbags, and even a bicycle. For some stars, they came with another statement piece: tattoos. Check out celebrities that rocked their ink at the Met Gala.

