Anna Wintour’s rumored boyfriend Bill Nighy: Sweet moment at the Met Gala

Anna Wintour and Bill Nighy had a sweet exchange of words at the 2023 Met Gala. The Vogue editor and the actor arrived arm-in-arm to the ball, posing for the cameras and making their grand entrance.

Wintour is known for keeping her personal life private, including her love life. The pair have been known to be very good friends since 2015, however they have only been rumored to be romantically together until late 2020 following her split from Shelby Bryan after sixteen years.

The celebrity couple have been spotted having dinner together multiple times, including what seemed to be a romantic date in Rome. Nighy was also seen wrapping his arms around Wintour and gifting her roses.

The actor also had a longtime relationship with actress Diana Quick back in 1980. The former couple welcomed daughter Mary Night in 1984, and split in 2008 after a 15-year marriage.

Wintour looked as elegant as ever at the ball, wearing a patterned Chanel gown, and Nighy went for a classic look, wearing a dark suit while supporting the Vogue editor.

And while it seems the pair were confirming their relationship last night, the actor’s representative told Us Weekly that they are just very good friends despite what the public thinks. “Bill and Anna have simply been great friends for two decades. They are not in a relationship,” the publication revealed.