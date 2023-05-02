Javier Bardem had the best reaction to Penélope Cruz’s Met Gala look: ‘He lost it’

Javier Bardem had the best reaction to Penélope Cruz’s Met Gala look. The Spanish star revealed that her husband was incredibly excited about seeing her in the stunning Chanel gown, admitting that he “lost it” when he first saw her.

“He’s such a big fan,” she said during an interview with Extra at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The fan-favorite couple is known for always being supportive of each other’s projects, from their career in Hollywood to their personal lives.

This time Penélope served as co-chair of the exclusive fashion event, and she did not disappoint with her look. The actress wore a hooded sheer gown from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 1988 collection, gracing the red carpet and posing for the cameras.

She was also photographed with Dua Lipa, who also served as co-chair of the 2023 Met Gala. “I knew about this gown before, but when I knew that we were going to have the opportunity to recreate one of the looks from Karl, from any collection from the beginning, it was very tough to decide because I like every single thing he ever did,“ she explained.

“At the end, we were like, there were between five looks, you know, like, to decide - and we decided that this was the one.” The actress also shared her most memorable moment with Karl Lagerfeld. “I will never forget that night,” she said. “It was a walk that we took together in Central Park at night, the night of his last show… It was the show about Egypt.”