Salma Hayek’s sweet tribute to Karl Lagerfeld at the Met Gala: ‘For you Karl’

Salma Hayek is making a statement at the 2023 Met Gala. The Mexican star decided to wear red to the highly anticipated fashion event, dedicating her look to the legendary designer Karl Lagerfeld.

“For you Karl,” she wrote on Instagram, showing off her incredible Gucci gown. The actress also waved at the public as she stepped out of the hotel. Salma completed the look with red platform heels and wore her hair in a braid, adorned with red flowers, walking with her husband François-Henri Pinault.

Fans of the actress shared their excitement on social media, as she is one of the only stars who decided to wear a red ensemble to the Met Gala. “Salma Hayek is THE woman always,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “I just gasped Salma Hayek looks stunning.”

Salma was known to be one of Lagerfeld’s friends in the entertainment industry. She described the designer as “a true creative visionary of our time.”

The actress previously shared a hilarious story with Lagerfeld after a joint interview on a German television show back in 2008. Salma was wearing a traditional dress, worn in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland, which made Lagerfeld very curious.

“Karl confessed that despite that I looked super beautiful, I should stick with my Latin style that suited me better, because otherwise I would leave all the Germans without a wife,” she explained.