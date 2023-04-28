Salma Hayek’s emotional tribute to Penelope Cruz: ‘She is like a sister to me’

Salma Hayek is sharing a sweet birthday tribute to her dear friend Penelope Cruz. The Mexican actress decided to put together a video with some of the most hilarious and special moments from their friendship and their career in Hollywood.

“Not by blood but she is like a sister to me,” Salma says in the clip when asked if she is related to Penelope. She also described the Spanish actress as “fantastic, enigmatic, extraordinarily beautiful.”

The two stars continue to have an incredible bond and have been inseparable throughout their successful careers in the film industry. “We love each other and we don’t like fighting but we are both strong-minded people,” Penelope says in one of the clips.

Salma also shared a scene from the film ‘Bandidas,’ where the pair can be seen having a choreographed fight. The actress included some selfies in her Instagram video and added an interview in which Penelope mentions her. “I eat a lot, I eat more than all of my friends, except for Salma, she and I eat a lot,” she said.

“My dear Penelope, happy birthday. When a new year arrives there is comfort to know that we are not alone, and you and I will always have each other through this old friendship, which is the only thing getting old, because you and I aren’t!” Salma wrote in the caption.

Fans of the two stars shared their excitement after seeing Salma’s sweet tribute. “My favorite Latina actresses,” one person wrote, while someone else added, “’We’re like sisters.’ *Hard cut to them slapping each other.* checks out. Siblings are like that.”