Salma Hayek celebrates Channing Tatum’s birthday with steamy photo: ‘So jealous’

Salma Hayek is celebrating Channing Tatum’s birthday with a very special photo. The pair posed together on the set of ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ and the Mexican actress decided to post it on her Instagram account, just in time for his birthday.

“Those of us who didn’t work out daily, kept their clothes on. Feliz cumpleaños,” she wrote. The two stars can be seen flexing their muscles after filming one of the scenes of the movie, with the actor wearing nothing but his underwear.

Fans of the pair went crazy about the photo, as Channing is showing off his incredible physique. “I’m not proud of the amount of zooming I just did,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Never felt so jealous.”

Channing recently talked to Vanity Fair about his workout routine in preparation for the role, revealing that he was in “the best shape of my entire life.” He also revealed to Kelly Clarkson in 2022 that “It’s hard to look like that,” as it is not a sustainable lifestyle for him when it comes to dieting and exercising.

“Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural. That’s not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean, it’s actually healthy... I don’t know how people who work a 9 to 5 actually stay in shape because it’s my full-time job, and I can barely do it,” he said at the time.