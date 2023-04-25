Salma Hayek shares stunning bikini photos and her love of the ocean

Salma Hayek loves the ocean. The beloved Mexican actress shared a set of images of herself in a bikini taking a dip in the ocean.

The post is made up of three photos and a video, showing Hayek on the ocean and in a yacht. The clip shows her underwater while the photos show her doing multiple poses as she exits the water and holds on to the ship’s stairs. “Every time I need to feel renewed I jump into the ocean,” she captioned the post.

Hayek has been posting photos of her recent trips, including a visit to Kenya with her daughter, Valentina Paloma. “I just came back from Ishara Mara Kenya, an ecological photographic safari,” she captioned the post. “Very excited to say that our guide Ann Tumpesia (my new best friend) is the first Maasai woman to be voted ‘Best Nature Guide of the Year.’ The trip was so amazing, that please forgive me but I will be sharing my photos with you throughout the weekend. So watch out for the animal kingdom to come to you via Instagram.”

Hayek shared stunning photos of her trip, showing her and her daughter surrounded by various photographers along for a safari. The two appeared to have had a great time, submitting themselves fully to the experience.

Hayek then showed off some of the photos that she took on her Instagram, including various Kenya sunsets that looked stunning.