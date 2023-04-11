Salma Hayek celebrates National Pet Day with sweet tribute to her alpacas, horses and more

Salma Hayek has proven time and time again that she is an animal lover. The Hollywood star is known for having many pets, showing her love for all the animals in her life, including alpacas, dogs, rabbits, parrots, horses, cats, and even an owl.

The 56-year-old actress is celebrating National Pet Day in the best way possible, sharing a special tribute to her pets, including sweet photos over the years. “Feliz dia nacional de las mascotas,” Salma wrote on Instagram, sharing the reel with her followers on Instagram, with the song ‘You’ve Got a Friend in Me’ by Randy Newman.

Fans of the fan-favorite star were quick to congratulate and praise Salma for her love for animals. “When are you going to star in a Dr Doolittle movie,” one person wrote, while someone else commented, “Aaaa too much sweetness I can’t handle! Happy National Pets day to your beloved paws,” adding, “Shes just.... chilling with owls.”

Among the many photos Salma shared, she can be seen spending some time with her pets while in her dressing room, relaxing at home with them, and sharing some family moments. This is not the first time the actress shows love for her pets on social media, as she previously shared some behind the scenes of her photoshoot with her dog Lobito. “Sometimes when you look for a hand you find a paw,” she wrote.

One of her most unusual pets is an owl she rescued named Kering. “I gave it to my husband as a Valentine’s present...And he was like, ‘Well, thank you, but I know this is your own present for yourself,’” she revealed to People back in 2021.