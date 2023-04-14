Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma share photos of Kenya trip

Salma Hayek and Valentina Paloma are returning home from an “amazing” trip. Hayek shared various stunning photos on her Instagram, showing her and her daughter making the most of the trip.

The post is made up of various photos that show Hayek looking ready to explore nature. One shows her and Valentina aboard a safari, accompanied by various photographers. Hayek was dressed in camo and Valentina wore a gray sweater and some sunglasses.

“I just came back from Ishara Mara Kenya, an ecological photographic safari,” reads the post’s caption. “Very excited to say that our guide Ann Tumpesia (my new best friend) is the first Maasai woman to be voted ‘Best Nature Guide of the Year.’ The trip was so amazing, that please forgive me but I will be sharing my photos with you throughout the weekend. So watch out for the animal kingdom to come to you via Instagram.” Hayek capped off her excited message with various animal emojis, including a lion, an elephant, a giraffe, and more.

Hayek also showed off some of her work on her Instagram stories, where she shared a collage of images of Kenyan sunsets that she took over the course of her trip.

©Salma Hayek



Hayek’s sunsets

Hayek recently was featured in Time Magazine’s Top 100 ranking of the most influential people of 2022. Her tribute was written by her old friend Penelope Cruz, who praised Hayek’s generosity, especially towards other women.

“You made me flashback to the beginning of our friendship and my career and I felt overwhelmed with gratitude towards my fans, friends & family who have supported me throughout the three decades of work,” wrote Hayek on her Instagram.