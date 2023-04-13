Pedro Pascal, Salma Hayek, and more honored in Time 100

Pedro Pascal and Salma Hayek have been unveiled as some of this year’s most influential people of the year. The Time 100 listicle is published on a yearly basis, and it represents a significant honor. This year, it contained some notorious Latinos across various spheres.

©GettyImages



Sarah Paulson and Pedro Pascal

Pascal’s tribute was written by his close friend Sarah Paulson, who described him as the “whole motherf-cking deal.” “HE IS: powerful, soulful, hilarious, goofy, capable of having the deepest conversations, willing to hold your hair back when you’re sick, and in possession of the broadest shoulders to lean on. He is no figment—he’s real.” Pascal has had a spectacular year, being featured in two of the year’s most notorious genre TV shows: “The Last of Us” and “The Mandalorian,” with his performances met with universal acclaim. From now on, his career can only get bigger.

Salma Hayek was also featured on the list, with her tribute written by Penelope Cruz, one of her close friends. “She’s incredibly generous—it’s something she extends to everyone, but especially other women,” wrote Cruz, explaining that Hayek had picked her up at the airport when she was booked to work on her first American film. “As one of the first Latinas working in Hollywood, she’s opened so many doors for people who followed. She is a total revolutionary, and there’s still so much she will do.”

©GettyImages



Penelope Cruz and Salma Hayek

Other Latinos included in this year’s Time 100 include Lionel Messi, Zoe Saldaña, and Aubrey Plaza.