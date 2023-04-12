Check out Pedro Pascal in Pedro Almodovar’s ‘Strange Way of Life’ poster

Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke are featured in a new poster for “Strange Way of Life.” The short film is directed by Pedro Almodóvar and will premiere at Cannes Film Festival, following two cowboys with a complicated relationship that spans years.

The poster is colorful, featuring Almodóvar’s trademark red lettering. It shows both Hawke and Pascal holding guns in the style of western cowboys, pointing them straight at the camera.

The awaited film lasts 30 minutes and was shot in Spain, at the Tabernas desert. Pascal and Hawke play two cowboys who reunite 25 years after they first meet. When speaking about the film on Dua Lipa’s podcast, Almodóvar said that it was a “queer Western, in the sense that there are two men and they love each other.” It will mark Almodóvar’s second English-speaking project.

Pascal was thrilled to work with Almodóvar, sharing his excitement on an interview with Insider. “It could have been anything that [Almodóvar] asked me to do, and I would have done it without question,” he said.

“He absolutely opened up an entire world of storytelling, color, culture, rebellion, and sexuality that was just absolutely intoxicating, dangerous, hilarious, heartbreaking, and encompassing the whole spectrum, but with such a signature style.”

Pascal also praised his co-star, Ethan Hawke, sharing that he’d seen his movies all his life. “Who I’ve seen on stage off-Broadway, on Broadway, whose books I’ve read, whose plays I’ve seen him direct,” he said. “It was really an incredible opportunity to go, learn, and to enjoy the experience of being on the level of people like that.”

“Strange Way of Life” will premiere in May of this year.