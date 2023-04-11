Oscar Isaac praises Pedro Pascal for his success: ‘He’s my family’

There is no doubt that Oscar Isaac and Pedro Pascal have become two of the most popular stars in Hollywood, after showing their range in different roles and captivating audiences with the portrayal of many fan-favorite characters in both film franchises and television series.

And with Pedro’s recent rise to stardom, Oscar is sharing his support and revealing he has always rooted for his success in the entertainment industry, after being his longtime friend. “I mean, how could you not just fall in love with him? I think that’s why there’s so much goodwill, because you can feel that big heart bursting inside that chest of his,” the actor said to Esquire.

Oscar’s friendship with Pedro is rarely seen in Hollywood, as many actors are laser-focused on their careers, however, Oscar says he considers Pedro as family. “He’s my family,” he declared. “And I don’t have a f— clue about the fame part of it—I just see somebody who’s finally really getting the recognition that he’s due.”

The inseparable bond between the pair goes back to 2005 when they worked together on Broadway in 2005. “There doesn’t seem to be a separation in his depth of feeling, as a human being on earth and as a character in a play,” Oscar said to the publication. “The emotional through line is consistent, just really raw and honest.”

Pedro had previously talked about his relationship with Oscar during another interview with Esquire. “I’ll always be there for you, Oscar. Always,” he said.