Is Pedro Pascal playing Wario in ‘Super Mario Bros’ sequel?

Can you imagine Pedro Pascal as the voice of Wario? Well, it seems Jack Black is all in for the idea. Following the tremendous success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie at the box office, surpassing Frozen with 377.5 million dollars during the opening weekend, it seems a sequel is already being talked about by fans and the cast of the film.

During a recent interview with Game Spot, the Hollywood star, who plays Bowser, shared his thoughts on the upcoming storylines and revealed that there could be more villains introduced soon. “It’s not a given that Bowser will return. You know, I did a few Kung Fu Panda movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing,” he said.

He also confirmed that he has some ideas about who could voice new characters, including Wario. “You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I’m thinking? Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario,” he said to the publication.

The actor’s statement comes after the incredible popularity of Pedro, following his portrayal of Joel in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us,’ and his many viral moments on Tiktok. And while there could still be some time until a new cast for a potential Mario sequel is announced, fans are already agreeing that the actor could be a great option for the role, as well as Danny Devito.