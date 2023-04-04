Jack Black says people are going to be ‘stoked’ once they see Chris Pratt’s interpretation of Mario

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters this April 5th and with an incredible cast like Chris Pratt (Mario), Anya Taylor-Joy (Princess Peach), Charlie Day (Luigi), Jack Black (Bowser), Keegan-Michael Key (Toad), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), Fred Armisen (Cranky Kong) Sebastian Maniscalco (Spike), and Kevin Michael Richards (Kamek), there are fans everywhere ready to see what Universal Pictures put together. There are many surprises with details about the film being kept mum to avoid spoilers. Ahead of the release, we had an opportunity to talk to the one and only Jack Black where he shared why he is jealous of his castmates, a message for anyone still having doubts about Pratt voicing Mario, and more.





So this is such an all-star cast. Do you have a favorite memory with any of the actors so far throughout this process?

Well, you know I did it almost all in isolation over pandemic times. But I did get to meet everyone at a junket a few weeks ago, and it was so awesome. I love this cast. I mean, I have been incredibly jealous of all the cast members at one point or another. Anya Taylor-Joy with A Queen’s Gambit, the way she played that chess genius and how good that show was, I was jealous. I was like, God, I’d love to play a rad chess genius like that. And the way she played it and obviously Star-Lord, I would have loved to have been Star-Lord because Chris Pratt was so funny and so great in that incredible Marvel action. Like when I saw the poster for Guardians of the Galaxy, I was like, It doesn’t make sense. What is it? It’s a comedy. I don’t get it. It’s not going to work. And then I saw it and I was like, This is the best movie I’ve ever seen. Uh, and just down the line, you know, Charlie Day with It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. I was like, how did he create a TV show? He’s not just an actor. He’s like a genius. He’s so smart. I’m so jealous. I wish I was that smart to create a TV show. And then you got Keegan-Michael Key. He’s over here with arguably the funniest comedy duo ever on television with Key and Peele. Dude who’s funnier than Key and Peele? And really the answer is no one. So anyway, my point is, I love this cast, and I’m a little starstruck when I see them in person. I can’t pick out one moment. That’s my favorite. It’s just like I like being around them, hoping some of that genius will rub off on me.

I’m sure you’re rubbing off your own genius on them too. So you mentioned having, you know, a little bit of doubt when you saw a Guardians of the Galaxy poster. There were a lot of opinions when the casting was announced with Chris Pratt as Mario. What do you have to say to any of those naysayers that still might be holding on to a little bit of doubt now that you’ve seen the film?

Well, I’ve seen the film, and Chris crushes it. And, you know, it’s always a challenge to carry a movie as the lead character. The whole movie kind of goes through his eyes, and he is the focal point, and he does it so beautifully and so effortlessly, effortlessly. And he’s not doing like an Italian accent. He’s like an Italian American character. And the way they deal with that -right at the beginning of the movie, so it’s not a spoiler- is really funny. And the way they address it is kind of like a masterclass. I think people are going to be stoked when they see Chris’s interpretation of Mario.



If Kung Fu Panda and Bowser somehow ended up in the same universe to battle, who would win?

I mean, look, I love Master Ping, but Bowser’s got fire breath. You can’t really, you can’t argue with that. Master Ping is going to need some help. Might need all of the Furious Five. So I’m sorry. I got to tip the scales toward Bowser on this one.

Did you get a chance to improvise at all when you were recording, or was it pretty much true to the script?

We had lots of opportunities to flex the improvisational muscle. I always like to give it as written as it is in the script. First, get a few takes of that done, and then say, ‘Come on, let’s have some fun with it.’ And they have writers there on the Zoom when we’re doing these recording sessions, and they’ll have ideas, they’ll throw new lines at me and I’ll throw lines, and it’s just sort of like an improv party. We’re all kind of coming up with ideas and exploring different avenues. That’s kind of the fun of working on an animated character like that is that it’s different rules because when you’re on the set of a movie, everyone’s like freaked out about time. We don’t have time to do too many takes. We kind of got to get the schedule moving. But with these animated things, there’s no limit to how much you can mess around. You can really explore way more relaxed recording sessions. It’s kind of awesome in that way.

