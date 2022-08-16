Universal Studios Hollywood Hosts "Jurassic World-The Ride" Grand Opening Celebration
Bryce Dallas Howard reveals she was paid ‘so much less’ than Chris Pratt in ‘Jurassic Park’ films

She also revealed that she talked about the pay disparity with her co-star, and he wanted equal payment for earnings not included in the contracts.

By Daniel Neira -Miami

Bryce Dallas Howard is speaking up about the gender pay gap in Hollywood, revealing that she earned less than her co-star Chris Pratt in the ‘Jurassic Park’ films.

The 41-year-old actress explained to Insider that she was paid “so much less than the reports even said, so much less.” It had been reported that Pratt was paid $2 million more for the second installment ‘Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom’ in 2018, and that he was paid $10 million while Howard made $8 million.

Bryce continued to say that when she “started negotiating for Jurassic, it was 2014, and it was a different world, and I was at a great disadvantage,“ adding that “unfortunately, you have to sign up for three movies, and so your deals are set.”

She also revealed that she talked about the pay disparity with her co-star, and he wanted equal payment for licensing deals, and earnings not included in the contracts previously negotiated with executives.

“What I will say is that Chris and I have discussed [the pay gap] and whenever there was an opportunity to move the needle on stuff that hadn’t been already negotiated, like a game or a ride, he literally told me: ‘You guys don’t even have to do anything. I’m gonna do all the negotiating. We’re gonna be paid the same, and you don’t have to think about this, Bryce,’ ” she explained.

“I love him so much for doing that,” Bryce said about the actor. “I really do, because I’ve been paid more for those kinds of things than I ever was for the movie.”

