Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard open up about Jurassic World Dominion

The epic conclusion to the Jurassic era hits theaters on June 10th, and it’s a wild ride you don’t want to miss. Two generations unite for the first time as Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are joined by Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in Jurassic World Dominion, a bold, timely and breathtaking new adventure that spans the globe. HOLA! USA had the opportunity to talk to Pratt and Howard, where they talked about the challenges they had raising the bar in the sequel. “There needed to be more action, more spectacle, more dinosaurs, than any other movie,” Howard explained.



Pratt echoed her statement saying, “the extra money you spend on a beautifully crafted puppet, to be controlled by an animatronic team, is well worth it because it’s so beautiful.” “You’re reacting to the performance of the puppeteers, instead of reacting to something that’s not there,” he explained.



Directed by Colin Trevorrow, Dominion takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed, and dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.