Chris Pratt talks about Maria Shriver’s adorable grandma nickname

Chris Pratt’s daughter, Lyla, has a very tight bond with Maria Shriver. In a new interview, Pratt talked about parenting and about his daughter’s relationship with her grandma, and how they’ve come up with a special nickname for her since she’s so loved in their home.

Pratt stopped by the Today Show, where he discussed his new movie, “Jurassic World Dominion,” and also family and his mother in law, Maria Shriver. “First of all, she’s like a living saint. I really do believe that,” he said. “She’s fantastic. She’s so engaged and thoughtful and caring and her house is like .... a welcoming kind of retreat. You just kind of relax when you go there. It’s really nice.”

He then talked about the tight bond that exists between his daughter and Shriver. ”She’s super doting. We call her ‘Mama G.’ And Lyla just lights up so much when we talk about going to ‘Mama G’s’ house.” He also added that all kids loved going to Shriver’s house. “It probably doesn’t hurt that there are giant bowls of candy everywhere,” he said.