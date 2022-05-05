Patrick Schwarzenegger talks about his family and how his mom is ‘his everything’

Patrick Schwarzenegger is a family man. In an interview, while out promoting his new show “The Staircase,” Schwarzenegger talked about his family rituals and the important role his mother Maria Shriver plays in his life.

In an interview with Page Six, Schwarzenegger shared that his family is extremely close. “We have Sunday dinners at [Shriver’s] house every week. My mom, she’s my everything,” he said. “I am a mommy’s boy. My dad would say it too.”

When discussing his dad, he broached the topic of his exotic pets, which Arnold Schwarzenegger often shares on his Instagram. Patrick says he loves his dad’s animals, and that he’s in a great place where he gets to be at home and hang out with his pets. “He’s in that like three-quarter life, not crisis, but mode, where he’s like, ‘I’m going to enjoy living at home with my weird animals, donkey and dwarf pony.’ He’s having fun,” he said.

Arnold Schwarzenegger is a known animal lover, having a variety of pets that he cares for. Aside from his dogs, Dutch, Noodle and Schnitzel, he also has a donkey named Lulu and a miniature dog named Whisky. Throughout the pandemic he kept his followers entertained by sharing videos of what his animals were up to, including roaming around the house and watching him work and exercise. “It’s so wonderful when you have animals around you, and they play with you, and they do funny things, and they roam around the house,” he said in an interview with Fox. ”I’m very fortunate that I can afford animals like that, or have the space for animals like that, or have the time now because of the coronavirus where I can stay home most of the time.”