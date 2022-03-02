Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt have their home organized in Netflix series

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are some of the celebrities who star in the new season of “Get Organized.”

The Netflix series, featuring professional organizers Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, follows them as they take on a variety of projects, rearranging the homes of celebrities and other people.

Katherine and Chris are amongst the biggest celebrities featured this season, which includes Drew Barrymore, Kevin Hart, Lauren Conrad, and more.

Clea and Joanna are known for their work with celebrities and for their tidy methods of organizing, helping clients, and designing them better and more functional spaces. The first season featured celebrities like Reese Witherspoon and Khloe Kardashian.

Season 2 of “Get Organized” premieres on April 1st, with episodes having the same structure as the first season, showing one celebrity project and one for a regular client.

Katherine Schwarzenegger and Chris Pratt are expanding their family, recently announcing that they’re expecting their second child. The two started dating in 2018 and married in 2019. “We met at church,” said Chris to Extra magazine. “It was a lot of kismet, and a lot of connections, but that was where we met.”

They have a daughter named Lyla, of whom they share updates with their followers but are careful of not revealing her face, wanting to preserve her privacy. “Obviously, I didn’t grow up with social media being a thing at all, so it’s a little bit different in that way just because I feel like we share so much in today’s world,” explained Katherine on the TODAY show. “But I think that one of the greatest gifts that my parents ever gave me and my siblings is the gift of privacy and having a really normal upbringing. Or as normal of an upbringing as possible.”