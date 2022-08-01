Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger & more celebrate Arnold Schwarzenegger’s birthday

Arnold Schwarzenegger is celebrating his 75th birthday! The actor and politician received tributes and posts from his loved ones, including his daughter, Katherine Schwarzenegger, and her husband, Chris Pratt.
Katherine shared adorable photos of herself and her dad in different situations over the years. One includes them atop horses, while Katherine smiles at the camera and her dad gives her bunny ears. Another shows the two in the pool and the last image is much more recent, showing Schwarzenegger in grandpa mode, holding his granddaughter. “Happy birthday daddy!! We love you so much! You’re the best and most fun opa and dad and we are all so lucky to have you in our lives!” she wrote. “Happy happy!!”
Schwarzenegger’s son-in-law, Chris Pratt, also shared a birthday tribute, sharing a photo of the two smoking cigars together. “Happy birthday to the man, the myth, and the legend. Love you,” he wrote.
His sons, Patrick and Joseph, also shared touching tributes. “What can’t you do? Love you ArnOLD. 75. Damn. HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” wrote Patrick, sharing photos of his father cutting his hair, posing alongside his dogs, and smiling for the cameras. Joseph shared a photo of himself and his dad, with Schwarzenegger putting his hands over his son’s shoulders. “Happy Birthday Dad! Thank you for inspiring me and others around the world to be better every day. I love you and I hope you have the best day. Cheers to 75 years young.”
Schwarzenegger celebrated his birthday this past July 30th. While he likely celebrated the date alongside his family members, he took the time to write a tribute to his late mother, who would have celebrated her 100th birthday over the past days. “Today my mother, Aurelia, would have turned 100. She was the best mother you can imagine and I’ll always love her. I can’t explain how much she meant to me, but she is the number one reason I won’t call myself self-made,” he wrote.
“She showed me unconditional love, the importance of keeping my house clean, how to make the perfect schnitzel, and patience. A lot of patience. Make sure to tell your mothers how much they mean to you!”