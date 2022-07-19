The odd reason Arnold Schwarzenegger is not Miriam Margolyes’s favorite co-star

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s flatulence has gotten him into an interesting scandal. Actress Miriam Margolyes recently talked to the “I’ve Got News For You” podcast where she claimed the actor “deliberately” farted in her face while they were on the set of the 1999 supernatural horror End of Days. The Terminator star played an ex-cop who attempts to stop Satan before he creates the Antichrist, while Margoyles played Satan’s sister.



Margoyles, who is currently promoting her travel series Miriam Margolyes: Australia Unmasked, was asked who her least favorite co-star has been when she shared the gassy details, calling the former California Governor, “quite rude.” “He was actually quite rude. He farted in my face. Now, I fart, of course, I do — but I don’t fart in people’s faces. He did it deliberately, right in my face,” Margolyes claimed.



The co-stars had a battle scene which is when the fart allegedly happened. The Harry Potter star explained, “I was playing Satan’s sister and he was killing me, so he had me in a position where I couldn’t escape and lying on the floor. And he just farted.” Unfortunately, there is no evidence of the fart on camera. “It wasn’t on film, it was in one of the pauses, but I haven’t forgiven him for it,” the 81-year-old added.

We will have to wait and see if Schwarzenegger and his derriere address the allegations.