Chris Pratt says that he finally learned how to spell the name Schwarzenegger

Chris Pratt has got his wife’s last name down. The actor stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live and talked about his new film, the birth of his second baby, and his wife’s complex last name.

Pratt was a guest on the show, discussing “Jurassic World Dominion,” which premieres this Friday. After Kimmel congratulated him on the birth of his new daughter he asked Pratt about his wife’s last name. “Can I ask you a question? Please be honest,” Kimmel said. “Do you ever have trouble spelling Schwarzenegger?” Pratt laughed and said, “I’ve learned now. Yeah, I’ve learned now.“

Kimmel then shared that when Arnold Schwarzenegger was governor, he had to write down the name in order to talk about him in his monologues, something that always took him a couple of tries. “It’s a long name,” Pratt said. “There are a lot of letters in these children’s names. Schwarzenegger is the second middle name. We didn’t hyphenate the names, it’s a middle name, but I guess maybe that’s semantics.”

Chris Pratt has two kids with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, Lyla and Eloise. He also has a son from his previous marriage with Anna Faris, named Jack.

Pratt and Schwarzenegger got married in 2019 and recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary, with Pratt sharing a sweet post on his Instagram. “Happy Anniversary to my strong, gorgeous, smart, lovely, organized, tough, kind, compassionate, wife. I’m a lucky man. God is so good. The kids and I are so grateful to have you. You do so much to better our lives. Thank you. I love you. We love you!“ he wrote.

When their daughter Eloise was born, Pratt delivered the news through his social media. “We are excited to announce the birth of our second daughter, Eloise Christina Schwarzenegger Pratt,” he wrote. “Mama and baby are doing well. We feel beyond blessed and grateful.”