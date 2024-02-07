The most exciting Super Bowl commercials so far

The Super Bowl is known for its football and for the ads. This year’s event will take place on Sunday, February 11th and will pit the San Francisco 49ers against the Kansas City Chiefs. Unlike years past, when people had to wait until the game to watch the amazing commercials that accompanied it, in recent years, companies have been teasing their ads ahead of time to maximize visibility and revenue.

Here are some of the most exciting Super Bowl commercials that have been released so far:

The Budweiser horse and dog

Budweiser is returning to the friendship that have made the brand incredibly memorable over the past years. The horse and the dog are back for another adorable video where the two collaborate to get a town beer in the midst of a snowstorm.

Jenna Ortega and Danny Ramirez

Jenna Ortega and Danny Ramirez are the stars of the latest Doritos ad, which follows them on a hunt for some Doritos Dinamita, the brand’s latest chips.

Messi and Ted Lasso

Lionel Messi continues to prove he’s taking over the US with a Michelob Ultra ad. This time, he’s joined by NFL legend Dan Marino and Ted Lasso himself.

Chris Pratt for Pringles

Chris Pratt starts to think about his similarity to the Pringles guy, growing a mustache and starring in a movie called “Mr P.”

Jennifer Aniston and Victoria and David Beckham

Uber Eats has recruited some of the world’s biggest stars, including Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Victoria and David Beckham, all affected with a case of forgetfulness.

Schwarzenegger is the Super Agent

State Farm recruitedArnold Schwarzenegger as their next agent, and has been teasing the commercial over the past weekend. In the clips that have been released, Schwarzenegger struggles to say State Farm’s iconic slogan.