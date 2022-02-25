Danny Ramirez talks about approaching difficult roles with empathy

Danny Ramirez has had a crazy couple of years. From starring in “The Falcon and The Winter Soldier” and nabbing roles in a blockbuster alongside Tom Cruise and Miles Teller, his career blew up within the span of months. “No Exit” is his latest film, and it’s something completely different.

©20th Century Studios



The film stars Havana Rose Liu, Danny Ramirez, Dennis Haysberth, Dale Dickey and more.

Premiering this February 25th on Hulu, the film is a thriller but also a mishmash of genres, having some body horror moments and bits that feel like they belong in a disaster movie. It follows Darby (Havana Rose Liu), an addict in recovery, who escapes her rehabilitation center in the midst of a snowstorm to visit her sick mother. As she waits for the storm to pass, she stops by a mall center, where she’s trapped with five mysterious strangers.

Danny Ramirez plays a key role in the film. As Ash, his role keeps viewers guessing, a performance that asks him to balance several things at once. He spoke to HOLA! USA to discuss his interest in making films like “No Exit” and how he managed to get into the headspace of his character.

