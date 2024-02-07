Why Usher isn’t getting paid for his Super Bowl Halftime Show performance

Usher has been in the music industry for over two decades and has had numerous hits topped the charts. He is extremely popular on social media and adds value anywhere he goes. With his highly anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show performance, many are wondering how much money the NFL is paying the star, but the truth is that Usher is not even getting a dime.

It is a common misconception that performers are paid for their Super Bowl Halftime Show performances. In reality, they are not. The NFL covers production costs, including the elaborate stage setup, lighting, and sound equipment. However, the artists do not receive a performance fee. “We do not pay the artists,” an NFL spokesperson told Forbes magazine in 2016. “We cover expenses and production costs.”

“The halftime show at the Super Bowl remains a highly coveted spot for many artists,” entertainment attorney Lori Landew said in 2019, as informed by People. “Some of those artists do not see their appearance as a political statement, nor do they see the show as a cultural battleground, but rather view their live performance as an opportunity to entertain an enthusiastic crowd and to share their music and their talent with millions of viewers.”

The reason behind this is simple. The Super Bowl Halftime Show is considered one of the most coveted performance opportunities in the world. It has a massive audience, with millions of people tuning in from around the globe. The exposure and publicity they receive from performing at the Super Bowl can be invaluable for artists. It can increase record sales, concert ticket sales, and movie roles.

In addition to the exposure, performing at the Super Bowl can be a career-defining moment for artists. Many iconic moments in music history have occurred on the Super Bowl stage, from Michael Jackson’s iconic performance in 1993 to Beyonce’s electrifying performance in 2013. It allows artists to showcase their talent globally and leave a lasting impression on fans.

Does the NFL charge artists to perform at the Super Bowl?

Although the National Football League has never paid any artists for their performance during the Super Bowl halftime show, in 2015, the NFL reportedly asked some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Rihanna, Coldplay, and Katy Perry, to pay for the opportunity to perform on the Super Bowl stage. The NFL’s proposal was met with mixed reactions from the artists‘ representatives, and ultimately, all three artists declined to pay for the chance to perform.

While Katy Perry agreed to perform at the Super Bowl XLIX halftime show, she clarified that she would not pay for the opportunity. In a recent interview, Perry revealed that she refused to pay because she did not want her name associated with paying to perform. “I don’t want an asterisk by my name for playing the Super Bowl for the rest of my life,” Perry told Forbes. “I want to be able to say I played the Super Bowl based on my talents and my merit; thank you very much.”