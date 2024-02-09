Tiesto drops out as Super Bowl DJ due to family emergency

After being announced as the first Super Bowl in-game DJ, Tiesto is dropping out of the big event. On Thursday, Tiesto announced that he’d be stepping out of the game due to a family emergency. The NFL quickly shared the news of his replacement, hiring Kaskade, an American DJ.

Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning. It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first. Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking… — Tiësto (@tiesto) February 8, 2024

Tiesto shared his statement on social media. "Me and my team have been preparing something truly special for months, but a personal family emergency is forcing me to return home Sunday morning," he wrote. "It was a tough decision to miss the game, but family always comes first." Tiesto was born in the Netherlands and revealed no more details regarding the family emergency he’s dealing with.

He concluded his statement by thanking the NFL for the great opportunity. "Thank you to the @NFL for the collaboration and looking forward to working with them to deliver something incredible together in the future!"

Kaskade, born Ryan Gary Raddon, shared the news of his involvement in the Super Bowl shortly afterwards, sharing his excitement. “As a kid who grew up in Chicago watching the NFL Super Bowl every year with my family, this chance to actually be part of it is absolutely mind blowing,” he said in a statement. “Las Vegas has been my second home for the past decade, as an architect of creating a landscape that includes House and Dance Music residencies as part of its destination.”

Kaskade continued his statement on social media, being thankful for the opportunity and for the fact that he gets to experience this special moment in Las Vegas. "To be able to be the first Electronic Musician to be part of the full game experience of the Super Bowl held in Las Vegas seems like coming home, and I’m beyond excited to represent my community. "

This year’s Super Bowl will feature plenty of performers, primarily Usher, who’ll be this year’s Half-time sghow performer. Other performers include Reba McEntire, Post Malone, and more.

