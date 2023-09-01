Post Malone shows off 55-pound weight loss and reveals his secret

Post Malone has always looked great, but the singer has shed over 55 pounds, and he’s ready to reintroduce himself. The 28-year-old shared a photo of his new look on Twitter quipping, “Introducing Viceroy Chungus VonBattlepass.”

©Post Malone





The singer, whose real name is Austin Richard Post, recently shared his secret. Earlier this month, he was a guest on the “Joe Rogan Experience” podcast, where he revealed he is down to 185 pounds, 55 pounds down from his previous weight of 240 pounds.

While many celebrities are on the popular diabetic drug, Ozempic, the “Sunflower” singer is crediting removing a delicious drink from his diet - soda.

“Soda’s so bad. It’s so bad, but it’s so good,” Malone told Rogan. But he hasn’t cut it out completely, “[If] I had a great show, and you know what, I’m feeling a little bit naughty, I’m going to have myself a Coke on ice,” he shared.

Malone has been losing weight for months, and fans speculated that he was using drugs. In April, he cleared the air on Instagram with a long caption. “I wanted to say that i’m not doing drugs, i’ve had a lot of people ask me about my weight loss and i’d suppose, performance on stage,” he wrote.

In February, a video went viral on stage where it appeared that he was twitching. Fans were concerned in 2020 over similar videos where he was seen stumbling and rolling his eyes. “I’m having a lot of fun performing, and have never felt healthier.”

Malone welcomed his first child in May 2022, and he credited her birth for his new outlook on life. “I guess dad life kicked in and i decided to kick soda, and start eating better so i can be around for a long time for this little angel. next up is smokes and brews, but i like to consider myself a patient man,” he continued.

Related Video: Adele reveals she is ready to have a new baby with boyfriend Rich Paul Loading the player...