Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son Christopher shows off his incredible weight loss after a workout in LA

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the most private among the rest of his kids, but recent photos show what he has been up to these days. Paparazzi caught the 25-year-old in Los Angeles after his workout, and he looks amazing!

The 25 year-old looks great!

Christopher is the youngest spawn of the former Governor of California and Maria Shriver. He was born on September 27, 1997, and grew up with his older siblings, Katherine,Christina, and Patrick Schwarzenegger. He is also the half-sibling of Arnold’s love child with Mildred Baena, Joseph Baena. His parents split when he was 13 following news of Arnold’s affair.

Given his private nature, there is not much publicly available information about him. Christopher’s biggest headlines came in 2011 after he had a terrifying boogie-boarding accident at 13. He was in the ICU with multiple broken bones and a collapsed lung, resulting in a lengthy hospitalization and recovery. The incident came amid his parent’s divorce.

He has been on a personal weight loss journey for the last couple of years, and with a father like Arnold, he had the best person to get advice from! Photos from 2019 to 2021 show how hard he’s putting in the work.

Christopher and his mom November 2021

He made a rare public outing with his brother Patrick and his dad at Munich Oktoberfest on September 24, 2022.

Father and sons at beerfest 2022

Christopher already looked amazing at the Beerfest, and almost a year later, he now has a fresh haircut and looks even more toned.

Patrick and Christopher looked like a handsome duo!

The private celebrity kid does seem to have social media, but he does not want a following. The bio to what looks like his private Instagram account is, “Lakers and University of Michigan. If I don’t know you, don’t try to follow me.”

He graduated from the University of Michigan in 2020, and Arnold shared a proud photo of him with a loving caption. “Christopher, you are a champion and I love you. I know your graduation from Michigan wasn’t the big celebration you dreamed about for years, but walking across a stage isn’t what makes me so proud of you: it’s your compassion, your hard work, your vision, your critical thinking, and your selflessness that make me burst with pride,” he wrote.