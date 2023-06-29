Arnold Schwarzenegger teaches grandkids to raise his farm animals: ‘Such a fun time’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is spending quality time with his kids and grandkids. The 75-year-old Hollywood star, who is known to be an animal lover, is sharing some details about his family life and how he wants his grandkids to grow up with the same values and love for animals.

The actor took the stage at ‘An Evening with Arnold Schwarzenegger,’ marking the launch of his new book. “Katherine, my oldest daughter has two girls and she comes over with [the] two girls like once a week and just plays around with the animals,” he shared. “And those kids have such a fun time.”

“I never thought this is going to be the additional kind of joy they have because I just love animals because I grew up on a farm in Austria and I always enjoyed animals,” he continued. “My grandkids really loved it. And it gives me another way of kind of like really having them come to the house regularly. Having them enjoy themselves and then feed them.”

The actor went on to reveal that he wants to teach them every part of what it means to raise animals. “Learning that they have to go to the stable and now we have to clean the stable. It’s just fun. So you have to kind of teach those kids right away when they’re very little young. If you have to also do that, that’s part of raising those animals. It’s really fantastic.”