Arnold Schwarzenegger thinks he could win the next presidential election: ‘Put me in’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is ready to get into politics again. The Hollywood star says he “could win” the presidential election if he was eligible to run, as he has many ideas from his previous experience as governor of California between 2003 and 2011, and thinks he could “bring the nation together.”

The 75-year-old actor would not be eligible as a candidate as he was born in Austria, and he is required to be a natural-born US citizen to participate in the election. During a recent conversation with Chris Wallace, the star was asked if he would consider running for president if he was allowed.

“The Constitution says that the president has to be a natural-born US citizen. If not for that, would you have run for president?” Wallace asked, to which he responded, “Well, yes, of course. I mean, I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now. I mean, think about it right now. I mean, who is there? There is really not a person that can bring everyone together.”

He continued, “Who is here today that people say, ‘Okay, he’s not too old or he’s not too this or too that?’ Or is that because it’s now a question about who do you vote against than who do you vote for?”

Arnold went on to say that he would run for the presidency next year, revealing that he could “clearly” see how he “could win that election.” Talking about his experience as governor the actor said; “It’s like me and California. And when that was, you know, running for governor, it was clear that people are looking for some new answer, not a right-wing or left-wing, but someone that can bring the nation together.”

“There’s just so many things that need to be done. And can be done. And what makes it so wonderful is because it’s doable. It’s all doable, or at least it’s just people coming together and say yes, we can do it,” he concluded.