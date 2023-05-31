Arnold Schwarzenegger’s sweet response to ‘action hero’ Bruce Willis’ retirement

Bruce Willis was forced to retire in March 2022 due to a tragic frontotemporal dementia diagnosis, and his fans have been wishing him the best. The actor is one of the most respected stars in Hollywood and is an icon across generations.

Willis has worked with huge names throughout his career, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, in The Expendables. In a recent interview, the Terminator star had the cutest response about Willis‘ retirement.



©GettyImages



Arnold and Bruce starred in The Expendables

Talking to Cimenablend at the press junket for his new series, Fubar, the former Governor of California said, “I think that he’s fantastic. He was, always for years and years, is a huge, huge star. And I think that he will always be remembered as a great, great star. And a kind man.”

The 75-year-old continued, “I understand that under his circumstances, health-wise, that he had to retire. But in general, you know, we never really retire. Action heroes, they reload.”



Bruce’s new life

Bruce’s family has been supportive throughout his diagnosis, sharing updates with his fans. They recently had a wonderful light enter their life, as Rumer Willis welcomed her first child in April, making Bruce and Demi Moore grandparents for the first time.

The Die Hard star’s wife, Emma Hemming, has also been very open about the struggles they face, hoping to bring awareness to FTD and caregivers. She recently had to make a video asking paparazzi to leave Bruce alone when he is out in public with friends or family members.

“If you are someone who is looking after someone who has dementia, you know how difficult and how stressful it can be just to get them out into the world and navigate them safely,” she said in a video posted to Instagram.

“I’m just seeing headlines, and there’s a video of my husband out getting some coffee with some friends that did a stand-up job protecting him,” she continued before getting emotional and stopping the video.