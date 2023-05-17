Arnold Schwarzenegger on divorce and co-parenting with Maria Shriver: ‘Very proud’

Arnold Schwarzenegger is opening up about his amicable divorce from ex-wife Maria Shriver. The former couple decided to call it quits in 2011 after being together for 25 years, following an infidelity scandal in 1997, that resulted in the actor having another child with the family’s housekeeper.

The Hollywood star says he is “very proud” of how they have handled their divorce, after going through some difficult times. Arnold revealed to The Hollywood Reporter that the divorce was “very difficult in the beginning” but “eventually” they moved on.

“I love my wife. She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids. Even though we had this drama, we did Easter together, Mother’s Day together, the Christmases together, all birthdays - everything together,” he explained to the outlet.

The 75-year-old star and 67-year-old journalist share four children, 33-year-old Christina, 31-year-old Christina, 29-year-old Patrick, and 25-year-old Christopher. Arnold is also father to 25-year-old Joseph Baena, from his brief relationship with Mildren Patricia Baena.

“If there’s Oscars for how to handle divorce, Maria and I should get it for having the least amount of impact on the kids,” Arnold said about co-parenting their kids after the divorce, which was finalized in 2021 after going their separate ways 10 years ago.

The actor is currently in a relationship with Heather Milligan. He previously described his new partner as “wonderful” and “very successful.”