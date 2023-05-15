Arnold Schwarzenegger did not fly a private jet to his Austrian World Summit climate conference

Arnold Schwarzenegger is no hypocrite! The climate activist recently defended himself against accusations that he flew a private jet to his Austrian World Summit climate conference in Vienna.





En route to @ArnoldSCI for this year’s summit in Vienna. pic.twitter.com/QbSp1aJuTL — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 15, 2023

On Sunday, he shared a photo on Twitter saying he was “en route” to the summit, where he sat cozily in one of the seats, reading the safety brochure. Climate change deniers who have seemingly never sat first class or business, began the accusations.

“There is no climate emergency and all the private jets prove they all know it,” read one of the responses. Schwarzenegger responded to the troll, writing, “This is a commercial flight - I truly hope you don’t go around making things up to be angry about all the time. I don’t want you to be that miserable.”

He took the time to respond to similar tweets, writing “Once again. This is a Lufthansa commercial flight.” “Before you spend all day on Twitter looking for fake reasons to be mad, spend a few minutes looking in the mirror and figuring out the real reason you’re upset. Work on it. Do the reps. Be uncomfortable. One day you’ll thank me,” he continued.

I don’t think of these as fights, I think of them as learning experiences.



But you’re right. Most of these people are searching for something they won’t find here. A book, a walk, a workout, or talking with family would benefit them more. While they’re here, I’ll talk to them. https://t.co/Pga9E3l9Or — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 15, 2023

Once he touched down, the 75-year-old enjoyed a fossil-free bike ride, where he ran into a giant painted advertisement for his film Fubar on Netflix. The Twitter account for the Shwarzenegger Climate Initiative shared a photo revealing the paint used purifies the air by neutralizing pollutants and chemicals.



Schwarzenegger will be hosting the Austrian World Summit, taking the stage on May 16th. He founded the annual event in 2017, which serves as a platform to bring together political and business leaders, climate activists, experts, and organizations from around the world to discuss and promote solutions to climate change. The theme of this year´s conference, hosted by Schwarzenegger, is “We Have the Power.”

For years Schwarzenegger has showed his commitment to renewable energy, and climate action. Along with the Austrian World Summit, he founded the R20 Regions of Climate Action in 2010, and the Schwarzenegger Institute for State and Global Policy at USC in 2019.